Rochester, NY

Weather Forecast For Rochester

Rochester News Flash
 8 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cWwYkOj00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

