Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
