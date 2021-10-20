Weather Forecast For Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 54 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.