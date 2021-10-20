Daily Weather Forecast For West. Palm Beach
WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 79 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 78 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
