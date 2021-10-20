CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Weather Forecast

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 8 days ago

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cWwYhkY00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

