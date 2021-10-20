Nashville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
