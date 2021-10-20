CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cWwYgrp00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
