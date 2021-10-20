Nashville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, October 22 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



