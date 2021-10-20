Wednesday rain in Grand Rapids: Ideas to make the most of it

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Grand Rapids Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Rapids:

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 53 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.