Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Stockton
(STOCKTON, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Stockton Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stockton:
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0