4-Day Weather Forecast For Honolulu
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 22
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 23
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0