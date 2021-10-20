CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Honolulu

 8 days ago

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cWwYdDe00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

City
Honolulu, HI
