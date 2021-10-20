CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Weather Forecast For Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 8 days ago

POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cWwYcKv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pompano Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
304
Followers
598
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy