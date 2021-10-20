Weather Forecast For Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
