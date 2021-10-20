CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Daily Weather Forecast

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 8 days ago

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cWwYbSC00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

