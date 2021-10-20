Wichita Daily Weather Forecast
WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0