CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 8 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cWwYaZT00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
485
Followers
548
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy