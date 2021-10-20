Daily Weather Forecast For New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 10 mph



