Daily Weather Forecast For New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0