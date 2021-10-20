CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Weather Forecast

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 8 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cWwYYkt00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
398
Followers
611
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy