CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Fresno

Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 8 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Fresno, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fresno:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0cWwYXsA00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
612
Followers
553
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy