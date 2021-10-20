4-Day Weather Forecast For Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



