Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Omaha with these activities

 8 days ago

(OMAHA, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Omaha Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Omaha:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cWwYV6i00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

