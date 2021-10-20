Buffalo Weather Forecast
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
