Buffalo Weather Forecast

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 57 °F 9 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 31 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



