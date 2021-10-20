Buffalo Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0cWwYUDz00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 57 °F
    • 9 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

