Kansas City Weather Forecast

Kansas City, MO

 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cWwYTLG00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

