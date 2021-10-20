CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Daily Weather Forecast

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 8 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cWwYOAr00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham, AL
431
Followers
557
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy