Bakersfield Daily Weather Forecast
BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0