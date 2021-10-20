Bakersfield Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Today
 8 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cWwYG7300

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

