Oklahoma City, OK

Wednesday sun alert in Oklahoma City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 8 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oklahoma City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oklahoma City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cWwYBhQ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

