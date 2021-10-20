CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Washington

WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cWwYAoh00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

