Memphis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
