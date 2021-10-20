CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sun forecast for Columbus — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Columbus News Alert
 8 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Columbus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0cWwXXuN00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

