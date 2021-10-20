Sun forecast for Columbus — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(COLUMBUS, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Columbus:

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



