Daily Weather Forecast For Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



