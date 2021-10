Authorities have arrested a fired Wells Fargo financial advisor over allegations that he stole more than $2.86 million from five clients. Kenneth Welsh — discharged from Wells Fargo in June over allegations that he had misappropriated funds from clients, according to BrokerCheck — is now facing four counts of wire fraud and one count of investment advisor fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey says.

