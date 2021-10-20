Daily Weather Forecast For Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



