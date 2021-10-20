CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sun forecast for Milwaukee — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 8 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milwaukee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milwaukee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cWwX2sL00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

