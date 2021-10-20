Indianapolis Weather Forecast
INDIANAPOLIS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 21
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
