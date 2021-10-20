Minneapolis Daily Weather Forecast

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 51 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 50 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 50 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 mph



