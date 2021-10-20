Minneapolis Daily Weather Forecast
MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0