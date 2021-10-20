CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cWwVU2w00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

