CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks steady after S&P 500, Nasdaq saw 5-day win streaks. U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday as corporate earnings continue to dominate investors' attention. More than 70 of the S&P 500...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Europe Stocks Close Slightly Higher as Investors Monitor Earnings, ECB; VW Shares Slide 4%

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings and a rate decision by the European Central Bank. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up around 0.15%, with major bourses and sectors pointing in different directions. European traders digested a busy morning of earnings,...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

CoinList CEO Sees Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 by the Start of Next Year

CoinList CEO Graham Jenkin is bullish on the bitcoin, which hit a new record high of $66,000 on October 20 following the launch of a hotly-anticipated U.S. bitcoin futures ETF. Illustrating the growing demand for crypto holdings, CoinList just announced $100 million in series A funding, which has given it...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Comcast, Caterpillar, Merck and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Comcast (CMCSA) – The parent of NBCUniversal and CNBC reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, 12 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts as cable and broadband revenue grew, and the stock jumped 3% in the premarket. Caterpillar...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, EBay, Apple, Tesla, Merck and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor — Shares of the automaker soared 8.7% after a stellar earnings report. Ford Motor, which reported earnings Wednesday, nearly doubled Wall Street's earnings expectations and slightly beat revenue projections for the third quarter. The automaker also increased its annual guidance for the second time this year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Bitcoin Cash#Ibm#Treasury#Money Report Business#Urge Congress#Bito#Cme
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Starbucks & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant dropped more than 4% in extended trading on Thursday after a disappointing quarterly earnings report. Amazon posted an EPS of $6.12 for the third quarter, badly missing the $8.92 estimate per Refinitiv. The company also issued disappointing guidance for the critical holiday period.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day down 10.8%. So what. Revenue was up 34% in the quarter to $128 million, but the company's net loss more than tripled to $9.3 million,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Scientific Games Stock Dropped 15.6% on Thursday

Shares of gambling industry supplier Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) fell as much as 15.6% in trading on Thursday after announcing the sale of part of its business. Shares closed the day down 8%. So what. Brookfield Business Partners has agreed to buy Scientific Games' lottery business for $6.05 billion, which includes...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy