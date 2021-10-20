Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cWwUyMp00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

