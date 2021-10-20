Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0