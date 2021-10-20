Weather Forecast For Miami

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 76 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 10 mph



