Weather Forecast For Miami
MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0