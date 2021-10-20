CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Weather Forecast For Miami

Miami News Alert
 8 days ago

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

