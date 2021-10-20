CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cWwUGyD00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

