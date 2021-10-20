Los Angeles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
