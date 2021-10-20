Chicago Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
