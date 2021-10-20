Chicago Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.