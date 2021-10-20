Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
