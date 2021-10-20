CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cWwUAfr00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

