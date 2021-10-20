CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Weather Forecast For Houston

Houston Digest
 8 days ago

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cWwU9sN00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

