Cleveland, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0cWwU8ze00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

