Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland
CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
