Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 57 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



