CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

President Vladimir Putin backs proposal to give Russian workers a week off amid soaring virus infections, deaths

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

MOSCOW -- President Vladimir Putin...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kremlin claims ‘beautiful’ female US journalist is part of special ops mission to embarrass Putin

Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
The Independent

Russia marks another daily coronavirus death high

Russia hit another record for daily COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as authorities across the country moved to keep most people off work in line with a Kremlin order aimed at stemming the spread.The government coronavirus task force registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the pandemic's start. The number brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 233,898, by far the highest in Europe.The pace of infection remained high at 36,582, just slightly less than an all-time peak reported over the weekend.Moving to curb contagion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Moscow#Russian
The Associated Press

Russia’s Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting” relations with his country. After talks at Putin’s lush Black Sea residence in Sochi, Bennett hailed bilateral ties as...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin Weighs In On Tensions Between China, Taiwan, Says President Xi Jinping Doesn’t Need To Use Force

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently weighed in on the growing tensions between China and Taiwan. On Wednesday, Putin attended the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, where he was asked to react to Chinese President Xi Jinping's previous statement of engaging in a peaceful unification between China and Taiwan. Putin said...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

Putin Gives Vaccine-Hesitant Russian Population a Week Off Work to Fight COVID

Vladimir Putin has granted all Russians a week off work in an attempt to reverse the dramatic increase in COVID deaths this month. Russia’s daily virus mortality rates have been going in the wrong direction since the start of October and, over the weekend, over 1,000 Russians lost their lives to the virus in one day for the first time during the pandemic. According to the Associated Press, Putin has now given his blessing to the Cabinet’s proposal to let people stay off work from Oct. 30 and into the following week. In some areas, where the situation is most dire, the vacation could begin this weekend. The plan is to keep Russians out of their offices while the virus is circulating so freely—only about 32 percent of the country’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PC Gamer

Vladimir Putin congratulates Russian Dota 2 team for world championship win

Moscow-based Team Spirit claimed the crown at The International 2021 this weekend, earning a prize payout of more than $18 million in the process—the biggest in esports history. The team also got an official letter of congratulations from Russian president Vladimir Putin. "Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at The International-2021—the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Russia
staradvertiser.com

FBI searches U.S. homes of Russian oligarch with ties to President Vladimir Putin

FBI agents on this morning searched homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in New York’s Greenwich Village and on Washington’s Embassy Row as part of an investigation into whether he violated sanctions imposed on him by the United States, according to people with knowledge of the matter and a spokesperson for Deripaska.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Vladimir Putin Orders Paid Shutdown For Workers Starting October 30 as Russia Tackles Rising COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

As COVID-19 cases and deaths mount, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a one-week paid shutdown for Russian employees. The nation recorded 1,028 fatalities and 34,073 new cases in a record-breaking week on October 20. Only around 47.5 million Russians, or about a third of the country's population, have been fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

Moscow Orders Fresh Virus Restrictions As Deaths Soar

Moscow's mayor on Tuesday ordered the city's first coronavirus restrictions since the summer, as Russia registered 1,015 daily COVID deaths, a new record. At the national level, the government is considering keeping people off work for a week to reduce social contact in a bid to lower the tide of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bitcoinmagazine.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin: Bitcoin Has ‘Right to Exist’

Russian President Vladimir Putin made new comments suggesting a growing tolerance for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies during an interview with CNBC that was posted on the Kremlin’s website Thursday, Bloomberg reports. “I believe that it has value,” Putin told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at the Russian Energy Week event in Moscow Wednesday....
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

President Vladimir Putin on Cryptocurrency: ‘I Believe That It Has Value’

In a recent interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his latest thoughts on use cases for cryptocurrency. President Putin’s comments about cryptocurrency were made last Wednesday (October 13) during an interview with CNBC News Anchor and International Correspondent Hadley Gamble on day one of the three-day Russian Energy Week Forum in Moscow.
MARKETS
Axios

Putin supports week at home for workers amid rising COVID-19 deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supported a proposal to institute a non-working week to curb record high coronavirus deaths, AP reports. Driving the news: Putin said Wednesday that he backs a non-working period, where workers will stay at home, beginning Oct. 30 and continuing through the following week, when four of seven days are already state holidays, per AP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsbug.info

Doctors grapple with virus as Russia deaths soar

Russia registered 1,028 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. That brought Russia's total death toll to 226,353 which is by far the highest in Europe. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
WORLD
Kenosha News.com

Russians to stay off work for a week as virus deaths rise

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered most Russians to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising COVID-19 infections and deaths, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,028 deaths in the past 24 hours,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
125K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy