Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 8 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cWwU5LT00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

