CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland Report
Portland Report
 8 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cWwU0vq00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers then light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy