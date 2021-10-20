CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek Weather Forecast

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 8 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cWwTzHl00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • 12 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

