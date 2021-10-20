Walnut Creek Weather Forecast
WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light Rain
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
