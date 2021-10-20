Manhattan Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cWwTyP200

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

(MANHATTAN, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Manhattan Monday, but that doesn't have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
