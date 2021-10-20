CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Brooklyn

 8 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) A sunny Wednesday is here for Brooklyn, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brooklyn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cWwTwda00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

