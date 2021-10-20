CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Weather Forecast For The Bronx

 8 days ago

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cWwTvkr00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

