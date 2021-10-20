Weather Forecast For The Bronx
THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
