Baltimore, MD

Baltimore is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

The Baltimorean
 8 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baltimore:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cWwTus800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

