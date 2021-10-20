Weather Forecast For Dallas
DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0