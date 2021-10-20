CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Weather Forecast For Dallas

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 8 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cWwTqLE00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

