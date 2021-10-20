CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Daily Weather Forecast

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 8 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cWwTpSV00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

