CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Barden gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25p76P_0cWwTglC00

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Barden is a new mom.

The 29-year-old British actress quietly welcomed her first child earlier this year.

Barden shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a belly-baring photo.

"If I didn't reply to you and you felt like I was avoiding you it's because I was pregnant this whole year," Barden captioned the post.

"Thank you to everyone I worked with in Australia, I am so grateful I got to work pregnant and I couldn't of done it without everyone's care and support," she said. "I absolutely love being someone's mum. I will never post my child on here so this is still a meme account."

Actresses Sharon Horgan and Eline Powell were among those to congratulate Barden in the comments.

"Oh man congratulations. That's amazing good news and I'm delighted for you," Horgan wrote.

"Huge congratulations beauty!!!" Powell said.

Barden is known for playing Alyssa on The End of the F***ing World. She will star in an upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Karin Slaughter novel Pieces of Her.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Power' actor Rotimi celebrates birth of first child

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Power actor Rotimi is a new dad. The 32-year-old actor welcomed his first child, son Seven Adeoluwa, with his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee. Rotimi shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of his baby boy holding onto his finger. "Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho," he captioned the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘almost died’ while giving birth to her first child: ‘It was not good’

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she had to have an emergency caesarean section and “almost died” while giving birth to her first child, Apple.In an interview with actor Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Goop creator spoke about how she gave birth to both her children via C-section and the scar left behind by the surgery.“I had two caesareans… My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy, we almost died. It was, like, not good,” said Paltrow, 49.Without offering further details, she continued: “Anyway, there’s a big scar across your body and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that didn’t use...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Eve Announces She’s Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper: ‘Our Lil Human’

Baby on the way! Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting their first child together. The pregnant rapper, 42, announced the news on Friday, October 15, in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” she wrote in her caption. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Jessica Barden
Person
Karin Slaughter
Billboard

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Second Child: See Baby's First Photo

Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the R&B hitmaker revealed on Instagram that Goicoechea -- with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo -- gave birth to their newborn on Sept. 29. He shared a black-and-white close-up photo of Sire's precious nose and mouth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
411mania.com

Lacey Evans Announces Birth of Her Second Child

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans announced on her Instagram earlier today the birth of her second child. She and her husband welcomed a daughter at 4:20 am. She wrote the following in her caption:. I found out shortly after getting pregnant that due to covid my family wouldn’t get to...
WWE
blackchronicle.com

Eve Announces Pregnancy With Gorgeous Baby Bump Photo | Celebrities

Rapper and actress Eve is expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. The 42-year-old announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Advertisement View
Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Welcome Baby Boy

Two beloved soap opera stars are celebrating a new milestone in their lives. Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who portrayed Kim Butterfield and Jesse Donovan on the British soap opera, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Little Asa Sean Wood's arrival followed the May 2021 announcement from his parents that they were expecting.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon McCoy and Emma Samms announce wedding and share first photo

Former BBC News star Simon McCoy and his partner, actress Emma Samms, announced on Sunday afternoon that they have got married, sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of the big day as they did so. The wedding took place on Saturday and the news was revealed on Emma's Instagram account, where...
RELATIONSHIPS
US Magazine

Usher Raymond’s Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Gives Birth to Their 2nd Child Together, His 4th

Expanding their family! Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to her and Usher Raymond’s second child together on September 29. “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the “My Boo” singer, 42, captioned a Tuesday, October 12, Instagram post. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Gang.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

"We Finally Get to Tell Everyone!!!" — Rapper Eve Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper! In an Instagram post on Oct. 15, Eve announced that she's pregnant with her first child. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she captioned the post. "You all know how long [we've] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Amanda Knox Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Christopher Robinson

Watch: Brian McGinn Recalls Meeting the Real "Amanda Knox" Amanda Knox is officially a mom—and has been for months. The New York Times reports that the podcaster wanted to keep the arrival her daughter Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson under wraps for the sake of privacy. Author Jessica Bennet writes that Amanda was worried about the headlines the birth would cause, with the new mom telling her, "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on [my daughter's] head."
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Gale Gives Birth to Their 2nd Child Together, His 3rd

Something sweet to sing about! Jimmie Allen’s wife, Alexis Gale, gave birth to their second child on Saturday, October 16. “💖Zara James Allen 💖The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you,” the singer, 36, shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 17, along with a photo of the baby and her happy parents.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan in Tropical Dominican Republic Wedding

The late Paul Walker's daughter and actor Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony. Meadow, 22, shared the happy news on her Instagram on Friday, along with a black-and-white video of her ceremony and reception. Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, were also in attendance and are seen with the bride at her wedding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Amanda Knox Gave Birth To A Baby Girl ‘Months Ago’ — See 1st Photos Of Daughter Eureka

Amanda Knox and husband Christopher Robinson welcomed a baby girl recently, but held off on sharing the news to avoid a paparazzi circus. See photos of her daughter here!. Amanda Knox has given birth to a baby girl! The 34-year-old shared the news of her birth to the New York Times in a recent interview, revealing that she purposefully told listeners of her podcast, Labyrinths, she was still pregnant to fend off attention. The podcast, which Amanda hosts with husband Christopher Robinson, 39, was used to document their pregnancy journey together, although the new parents didn’t reveal their daughter, Eureka‘s birth date, hoping to avoid a media circus. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
204K+
Followers
43K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy