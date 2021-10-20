CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

'Never seen a newborn that size': After 19 miscarriages, Arizona couple has 14-pound baby

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUwsi_0cWwTfsT00

After 19 heart-rending miscarriages, Cary and Tim Patonai welcomed their son Finnley, who weighed in at 14 pounds, 1 ounce – twice the size of an average newborn.

“Finnley was a little celebrity at the hospital. Everyone wanted a selfie with him,” Cary, 36, told TODAY . “The OB-GYN who performed the C-section said that in 27 years he had never seen a newborn that size. There was so much excitement in the delivery."

Had Finnley, who also is tall as a baby at 23.75 inches, arrived two weeks later on his due date, doctors told the Arizona couple, he could have weighed 16½ pounds. The largest newborn in the U.S. was 22 pounds, according to the Guinness World Records . He died 11 hours later.

Having a baby? Here's how the right credit card can help with expenses

Florida: Nurse fired after posting social media photos of newborn baby with birth defect

"(Doctors) were like, oh my God, 'I can’t believe he’s so big.' They couldn’t wait to get him on the scale," Cary told ABC 15 in Arizona . “They got him on the scale like 14.1. I’ve never seen it that big. The doctor and one of the sweetest nurses there, they were all taking selfies with us. They asked permission of course, but they were just so pumped."

The Patonais share two other sons Devlen, 10, and Everett, 2, who both were nowhere near the size of Finnley. Devlen was 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and Everett was 11 pounds, 11 ounces – still a large size.

The couple had experienced 19 miscarriages while trying to grow her family.

"Two of the miscarriages were sets of twins," Cary told USA TODAY. "It was was traumatic for the whole family, especially our oldest child (Devlen). Each loss would break his little heart."

Finnley couldn't fit into his homecoming outfit and is already wearing a size 2 diaper.

“He’s gonna be a football player," Tim Patonai said. "Get him in those pads."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Never seen a newborn that size': After 19 miscarriages, Arizona couple has 14-pound baby

Comments / 172

Dolly Beach
7d ago

he is very beautiful !!! I'm so proud for y'all !!!! God bless the broken road that led y'all to here !!! I'm sorry for all the losses and heart aches y'all suffered. God bless your family !!!!

Reply
40
barry morgan
7d ago

Beautiful story. Congratulations to the parents. If the Arizona Cardinals are looking at the future they may want to pay for his college tuition. lol ♥️

Reply
28
Ralene Howington
8d ago

Had a friend who had a boy that weighed that. Hospital had to send out and buy diapers because newborn ones would not fit him.

Reply
35
Related
fox35orlando.com

Arizona woman speaks out after giving birth to 14-pound baby

PHOENIX - People often use the term "big baby" for a variety of reasons, but one Arizona couple can legitimately use the term to describe their newborn!. According to Cary and Tim Patonai, their newborn, Finnley, was born on at Banner Thunderbird Hospital on Oct. 4. Finnley was born at 38 weeks, and weighed in at 14lbs, 1oz.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriages#Newborn Baby#Abc 15#Patonais
B105

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Mississippi Press

Child actor Matthew Mindler died from ingesting too much preservative

The Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Coroner’s Office has determined how a Millersville University student and former child actor died at the beginning of the fall semester. Nineteen-year-old Matthew Mindler’s death was previously ruled a suicide. Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber told PennLive Friday Mindler ingested sodium nitrate, a preservative used in bacon, deli meat and jerky.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

286K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy