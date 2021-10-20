What does—and doesn’t—arrive in the U.S. Mail

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1094: "The kleptocrats have no respect for you, your privacy, or your 'autonomy.'" Sign up for the newsletter here. The government that brought you $28 TRILLION in debt that they are unable to pay back without a perpetual raising of the debt "ceiling" and forced confiscation of wealth via taxation and other means is here to tell you that "Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes you will need to submit to us invading your privacy to ensure the IRS knows about every single transaction over $600 you ever make."

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO