CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

What does—and doesn’t—arrive in the U.S. Mail

caprockcourier.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you publish a weekly community newspaper, the U.S. Mail is your lifeline to the world....

www.caprockcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press

Ask Us: USPS doesn't promise to deliver poorly addressed mail

Q: Is it true or not true that the USPS has to make every attempt to deliver 1st class mail even if the address is a little off?. A: The Postal Service will make an attempt to deliver mail with a faulty address, but it might not be realistic to think the carriers will “make every attempt,” according to a response from Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a communications specialist for the USPS.
MANKATO, MN
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
alaskasnewssource.com

U.S. intel doesn’t expect to determine origins of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. intelligence agencies say they likely won’t ever be able to conclude whether COVID-19 spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab. The Director of National Intelligence issued a paper Friday that elaborates on findings released in August of a 90-day review ordered by President Joe Biden. That review said that U.S. intelligence agencies were divided on the origins of the virus but that analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon and most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Communications#U S Mail#The U S Mail#Ups
BGR.com

Where’s my stimulus check? Everything you need to know, and what comes next (October 2021)

2021 has proven to be the year of the stimulus check, and then some. By the time it’s over, there will have been more than a half-dozen stimulus checks distributed by the federal government. That includes a third stimulus check for $1,400, as well as six monthly child tax credit payments. So many stimulus payments, in other words, that answering the question “Where’s my stimulus check?” must first be preceded by, well, which one are you talking about? The checks flowing from the federal government transferred some $15 billion to taxpayers in just one month. And that only refers to the...
INCOME TAX
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Government Does Not Respect Autonomy. Bitcoin Does.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1094: "The kleptocrats have no respect for you, your privacy, or your 'autonomy.'" Sign up for the newsletter here. The government that brought you $28 TRILLION in debt that they are unable to pay back without a perpetual raising of the debt "ceiling" and forced confiscation of wealth via taxation and other means is here to tell you that "Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes you will need to submit to us invading your privacy to ensure the IRS knows about every single transaction over $600 you ever make."
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy